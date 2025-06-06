This was the scene following a collision at Sarah’s Cottage after a car overturned, leaving its occupants trapped inside.
Emergency services responded to a 999 call shortly after 2pm on Thursday.
Fire crews from Kirk Michael, Peel and Douglas arrived at the the Mountain Course landmark to find an Audi SUV lying on its side.
Two occupants had managed to extricate themselves but one remained trapped.
Firefighters stabilised the vehicle and worked with police and ambulance crews to help the remaining person from the car.
The occupants received precautionary checks.
A wall was badly damaged in the collision.
Emergency services were in attendance for about 50 minutes.