Douglas City Centre Management (DCCM) is running the initiative for the eighth successive year and now it’s down to members of the public to vote for the person they believe consistently delivers outstanding customer service.
The finalists are:
l Adam Barlow – Boots
l Mike Body – Holland & Barrett
l Maxine Saboor-Perry – M&S
l Charlie Bucknall – Clarks
l Mike Carr – Crossroads
l Sarah Lucinda – Next
l Gracie Kitchen – Gourmet Shakes
l Carly Clark – JD Sports
l Isidro Genaza – Strand Shopping Centre
All nine have been nominated by their store managers and work in customer-facing roles.
As well as being crowned 2024 Customer Service Champion, the winner will receive the Customer Service Trophy and a £200 voucher to use in a city centre business of their choice.
They will also receive VIP access at the Tower Insurance Tower of Refuge Walk later this year.
The two runners-up will receive £100 and £25 vouchers respectively, while all nominees and their managers recognised at an official presentation at the end of March.
Douglas city centre manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘Once again, we have nine fantastic nominees, staff who go above and beyond in their work each and every day.
‘This campaign is not only extremely popular amongst the voting public but also recognises and celebrates the amazing talent we have among Douglas businesses and makes us think about customer service.
‘They are all fantastic ambassadors for Douglas and we congratulate them on their nominations.’
Voting on the DCCM Facebook page will be open from March 18 until 9am on March 22.