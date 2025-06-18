Jasmine Amber Elizabeth Cullivan, aged 33, of Heather Crescent, Douglas, is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.
All the offences are alleged to have been committed on June 6.
She appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on June 17, via video link from the Isle of Man Prison.
Her advocate, David Reynolds, said that medical records are awaited so that a report regarding the defendant’s fitness to plead can be prepared.
The case has been adjourned until July 15 with Ms Cullivan remanded at the prison.