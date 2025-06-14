Few would have even heard of them a few months ago but now you can hardly fail to notice the name ’Opul’ everywhere.
Seafront hotels, taxis, coaches, a former shopping centre, the Jet Centre and even the TT, the Opul brand is emblazoned on them all.
Group CEO Neeraj Bhatia told Isle of Man Today: ‘We are committed to embedding ourselves within the community.’
And it’s clear they’ve made great strides towards that goal.
Opul describes itself as an Isle of Man-based provider of ‘premium travel, hospitality, and bespoke business services.
It says it has reinforced its commitment to the island through significant investment in infrastructure, transport and tourism.
The company has operations in the UK, UAE, India, and Portugal, but says it is helping to position the Isle of Man as a ‘destination of international interest for both visitors and investors.
But what do we know about the firm behind the name?
Since 2023, Opul has invested millions into the island’s economy.
This includes the transformation of Admiral House into the Opul Boutique hotel and Inglewood on Queen’s Promenade into the Opul Express hotel. St Helier’s on Central Promenade has become Opul House.
The company has relaunched Tours Isle of Man with a fleet of executive coaches and taken over two local taxi firms, and says it is introducing a ‘reliable, premium transport service across the island’.
Its Opul Jets brand provides private jet charters, with frequent flights into the Manx Jet Centre.
And it says it is keeping the Isle of Man at the core of its international growth strategy.
During the recent 2025 Isle of Man TT, Opul served as the official sponsor and title partner of Superstock Race 2, with Mr Bhati both starting the race and handing over the winner’s trophy.
The company says it was proud to support Manx brothers Ryan and Callum Crowe, who secured two race victories in the Sidecar TT class.
Mr Bhatia said: ‘Our focus is on building long-term, sustainable value for the Isle of Man. We are not here for short-term gains.
‘We are committed to embedding ourselves within the community and contributing to its growth across tourism, business, and everyday life.
‘Every investment we make, whether in accommodation, transport, or international partnerships, is about raising standards and creating a strong foundation for future success.’
Mr Bhatia, 56, began his career in the energy and telecoms sectors.
In 2016, he co-founded Canary Wharf-based Pozitive Energy Ltd, now rebranded as PE, which supplies utilities and other services to thousands of businesses in the UK.
It employs hundreds at its three centres in India.
Accounts for the year ending March 2024 show the company made a profit after tax of just under £144m in 2024.
Beneficial owner of its holding company is a company registered at the Onchan home of Mr Bhatia and his wife Chetna.
Building on PE’s success, Mr Bhatia went on to establish Opul Solutions, a group of companies headquartered in the Isle of Man.
Opul’s integrated approach mirrors the philosophy that drove the success of Pozitive Energy, a spokesperson said.
Mr Bhatia moved to the UK in 2002 and first discovered the Isle of Man after seeing an advert.
After several visits, he said he felt a strong connection to the island, drawn to its ‘sense of safety and community’.
‘He always saw it as a safe haven for his family and an ideal environment for his daughter’s education,’ the spokesperson said.
‘From a business perspective, the Isle of Man offers a well-regulated and stable environment, a supportive government, and access to a skilled, hardworking population. Its strategic location, natural beauty, and strong sense of community further add to its appeal.
‘Relocating was both a strategic business move and a deeply personal decision. The Isle of Man is home for Mr Bhatia and his family.’
Asked about the group’s diverse portfolio, the spokesperson said: ‘Mr Bhatia is aware of the pressures facing tourism and hospitality on the Isle of Man, but he also sees real opportunity.
‘By investing in hotels, transport, and private aviation under one umbrella, Opul is building the infrastructure to support tourism, business travel, and event-led demand.
‘These sectors may struggle individually, but when aligned and delivered with consistency, they can drive one another’s success.’
Mr Bhatia also sees significant untapped potential in developing the island’s tourism offering - and believes it has all the ingredients to become a year-round destination.
Opul’s spokesperson said: ‘With its natural beauty, heritage, and growing luxury offer, the island should be attracting global tourism all year round. Not just seasonally.
‘This is not about volume tourism. It’s about creating a premium, seamless experience that gives visitors, investors, and residents a compelling reason to choose the Isle of Man and return time and again.’
Asked about the Opul Centre, which currently has many unlet units, the spokesperson said: ‘Mr Bhatia sees Tower House as a key part of Opul’s wider commitment to the Isle of Man.
‘While there are currently vacant units, this presents a real opportunity. Opul has already established offices there and sees Tower House as ideally positioned to support the island’s future as a modern, connected business hub.
‘The focus isn’t just on occupancy. It’s about creating a vibrant, future-facing space that attracts innovative businesses and premium services. With the right investment and intent, Tower House can become a catalyst for regeneration and growth.’
She added: ‘As part of a joined-up approach to winter and wellness tourism, Opul aims to offer visitors a complete package — from flights and accommodation to concierge and care.
‘Restorative travel is one such opportunity, with clients flying in for cosmetic or wellness treatments and having every aspect of their visit arranged, including private transport, luxury accommodation, and tailored recovery support. It’s just one example, but it highlights the island’s potential to attract high-value, experience-led visitors.’