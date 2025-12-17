Joseph Vidal, also known as Solomon Green, aged 46, of Golders Green Crescent, London, Mary Ann Nemeno, aged 42, of Osborne Grove, Douglas, and fifty-two-year-old Jupiter Villacillo, also of Osborne Grove, are all charged with 17 counts of arranging human trafficking for the purpose of exploitation, and one count of participation in a criminal organisation.
They appeared at Douglas Courthouse before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday (December 16).
Pleas to the charges can only be entered at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Mr Vidal was represented by duty advocate Paul Rodgers, Ms Nemeno by Stephen Wood, and Mr Villacillo by Kaitlyn Shimmin.
Mr Rodgers said that English was not the first language of Mr Vidal, who travelled to the Isle of Man for his court appearance, and that he normally spoke Hebrew.
Committal to the higher court has been provisionally scheduled for February 24, though it was agreed by all advocates that this date may be extended, due to the size of the case files.
Bail has been granted for Ms Nemeno and Mr Villacillo, with conditions not to contact the 17 complainants or Mr Vidal, to reside at their home address, and not to leave the island without court permission.
Mr Vidal was also granted bail with similar conditions, but to his London address, and was given permission to appear in court on February 24 via video link.