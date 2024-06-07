An award-winning entrepeneurship network has announced details of its latest event.
The Decade-Long Startup: Insights from Craig Osborne is coming to the Santander Work Cafe in Douglas on June 19 and is open to budding and established innovators.
The event is being hosted by Startup Grind, the world’s largest network of entrepreneurs who meet each year in Silicon Valley during the high-profile Startup Grind Global Conference.
Countries around the world have different branches, each of which hosts regular meetings to encourage, inspire, and support local entrepreneurs who are either experienced or just starting out.
The Isle of Man branch was founded in 2019 by Alex Wilson and Katie Nicholson, who, during their time at the helm of the initiative, have won Startup Grind’s Best New Directors award from a cohort of 80 and were recognized with the Collaboration Champion Award for the impact they made by co-hosting virtual events with sister networks during the pandemic.
The latest event hosted by the Isle of Man branch will see renowned Craig Osborne share some of his pearls of wisdom during a fireside chat.
By anyone’s standards, Osborne’s career journey has been a remarkable one, marked by a decade-long stint in the startup phase, transitioning from a programmer to a successful entrepreneur and tech investor.
During the talk, he'll also be sharing some of the challenges and triumphs he's experienced during his decade-long stint with Startup Grind and some of the risks he has taken and sacrifices he’s had to make during his career to date.
The event will also feature a Q&A and will be a great opportunity to network and share ideas with like-minded individuals.
Refreshments courtesy of Noa Bakehouse team will also be served.
This event, which starts at 5.30pm, is sponsored by Afundi and supported by Media Isle of Man.