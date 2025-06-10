The Manx Concert Brass is set to fly the flag for the Isle of Man this week when it competes in an iconic UK musical event.
The Saddleworth and Oldham Whit Friday Band Contest has been described as ‘the greatest free show on Earth’, with the unique celebration of brass band music set to take place on Friday, June 13.
The event will see more than a hundred bands from the UK and Europe playing at open-air venues in villages and towns across the area.
Held annually on Whit Friday, the event has a rich tradition stretching back a century and a half, and sees thousands of spectators lining the streets to enjoy the entertainment.
Manx Concert Brass will perform in Saddleworth where there are 11 contest venues alone, including the villages of Dobcross, Diggle, Uppermill and Delph.
Band chairman Stephen Maddocks said: ‘The Whit Friday Band Contests are a tradition which go back around 150 years with bands travelling between each venue, competing for prizes.
‘As the competitors dash from contest to contest with their instruments, performing in front of thousands of spectators, there is a real party atmosphere and a sense of camaraderie and celebration.
‘It’s completely unique and we are very excited about taking part.
‘Of course, this would not be possible without the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company and Isle of Man Arts Council who have kindly supported us, and we look forward to being involved and putting on a show.’
A key aspect of Whit Friday is its unpredictability, with there being no particular schedule and bands not knowing exactly where they’ll be performing until on the day.
The day also traditionally begins with each band performing a spirited street march through the village.
Uniquely, the judging is carried out blind, with adjudicators often sitting in caravans or behind screens with their backs to the band.