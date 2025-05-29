A recruitment process is under way to appoint a non-executive director with substantial financial experience to the Manx Development Corporation (MDC).
The process is being undertaken by the Treasury, as MBC’s sole shareholder.
The MDC was established in September 2021 to make a long-term contribution to urban and brownfield regeneration.
While remaining accountable to the Treasury, it operates at arm’s length from the Isle of Man Government.
The successful applicant will oversee financial governance, internal control, audit and risk management, including chairing the audit and risk committee. Candidates should possess strong business strategy skills, a proven track record in senior financial roles and recent board-level experience in a non-executive capacity.
The expected time commitment is around 30 days a year, including regular attendance at quarterly board meetings.
You will also be expected to respond to requests from Tynwald to appear and give evidence to committees and engage with politicians and the media as appropriate.
The remuneration is up to £21,000, depending on experience.
Applicants should submit their CV and supporting information to demonstrate their suitability for the role via email to [email protected] or by post to Rachele Quayle, Financial Governance Division, Treasury, Government Office, Bucks Road, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 3PU.
The deadline for applications is Sunday, June 15 at 11:59 pm.
All applications received will be reviewed against the required criteria by a Treasury selection panel and short-listed applicants will be invited to attend an interview. It is anticipated that interviews will be held soon after short-listing. It is the intention that appointments will be made to commence from July 1.
For further information, contact Caldric Randall, chief financial officer, by emailing [email protected] or phoning 686433.