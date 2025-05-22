Zita O’Kelly-Hills has been appointed head of operations at Douglas firm SolutionsHub.
The company, which helps egaming businesses with licensing and regulatory advice, says the role will help to deliver ‘operational efficiency and scalable business infrastructure across its expanding portfolio’.
A spokesperson for the Hill Street-based business said: ‘A former legal professional, Zita brings a unique combination of expertise, operational insight, and leadership maturity to the role.
‘Since joining SolutionsHub, she has steadily expanded her remit - taking on increasingly complex responsibilities in areas such as treasury, governance and regulatory coordination.
‘Her promotion recognises her significant contributions and the critical role of operations in SolutionsHub’s continued growth.’
As head of operations, Zita will oversee the day-to-day functioning of the group and lead the refinement of internal systems and processes, while ensuring alignment with the strategic objectives set by the company’s board.
The company’s chief operating officer Nick Wright added: ‘Zita’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for SolutionsHub.
‘Her attention to detail, governance expertise, and ability to bring structure to fast-moving environments make her an invaluable part of our leadership team.
‘This promotion not only recognises her past performance but underscores the central role operations plays in keeping SolutionsHub agile, compliant, and future-focused.
‘It strengthens our operational foundation and positions us to support growth across both established and emerging service areas.’
- Share your workplace news with us! Whether it's achievements, events, or milestones, we’d love to feature it in our newspapers and websites. Email details to [email protected], and don’t forget to include your phone number so we can verify information quickly. Help us highlight your workplace’s successes!