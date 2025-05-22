A group of residents have started a community campaign against plans to build a construction compound on the Willaston playing fields.
Douglas City Council is due to submit a planning application for a temporary compound on the recreational field off Ballanard Road and Baldwin Road.
It will be used for the storage of materials, skips, large construction machinery as part of a planned refurbishment of social housing stock in the area.
However, residents on Ballanard Road, Manor Hotel Drive and Norwood Drive are lodging an objection to this, saying the playing fields has ‘value’ as an open space in an urban area for the local children.
They have also stated that there are protected species, such as bats, living in the area.
The council have sent a letter to certain households in the area, whilst other properties adjoining the site were not notified.
The letter does not include timelines, a map or details about the duration of the works.
However, the letter does say the site will be ‘temporary’ and will be made as ‘inconspicuous as possible’.
It also confirmed the site will be needed for ‘several years’, but the field would be ‘fully reinstated’ once the development is complete.
At a recent meeting, the residents discussed potential freedom of information requests, and arranging a meeting with councillors.
The owner of the property closest to the playing field said that if it goes ahead, there will be a ‘massive impact’ on residents
They commented: ‘It’s going to affect the whole road, and it’s a problem we all have.
‘The field is a green open space. Lots of wildlife use it, as well as children, animals and dogs. It's been there for so long, and they're going to turn it into a building site.
‘There will be noise and light pollution, and children won't be able to play there anymore.’