A global provider of printing, imaging and IT solutions for businesses has recognised an island firm as an ‘exclusive partner’.
Douglas-based Typhoon House offers Konica Minolta’s multifunctional print devices, print consumables and expert technical support to businesses across the Isle of Man and beyond.
The Hills Meadow firm’s managing director Geoff McCann said: ‘Having worked with Konica Minolta’s print solutions for many years, we know the well-deserved reputation for innovation, reliability, quality, and service are vital for our customers.
‘Customer demand for Konica Minolta products makes this the perfect time for Typhoon House to become an “Exclusive Partner”, benefiting us and our customers in terms of technical support, training, device and consumables availability and pricing.’
Typhoon House, launched in 1993, has a long-standing association with Konica Minolta, formally becoming a partner 24 years later in 2017 and soon achieving ‘Premium Partner’ status.
Mr McCann added: ‘As a solutions provider, we focus on finding the right technology to meet our customers’ needs, an ethos closely shared with Konica Minolta.
‘We have helped customers rationalise their print fleet for greater efficiency and operational cost savings, including a large financial institution where we achieved a 40% saving on their managed print costs.’
Business leader for indirect channel at Konica Minolta Cameron Mitchell commented: ‘We are proud to award Typhoon House ‘Exclusive Partner’ status.
‘Their dedication to customers is reflected in an impressive near 100% customer retention rate, and our close partnership means Typhoon House is very much an extension of our brand and values.’