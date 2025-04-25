Staff from the island’s Marine Operations Centre have been presented with King’s Coronation Medals by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer.
The ceremony took place at the Sea Terminal in Douglas, where the Marine Operations Centre is located on the second floor, in recognition of the recipients’ dedication and commitment to keeping Manx waters secure and safe.
Director of Harbours David Gooberman said: ‘The Marine Operations Centre is an essential hub whose purpose is maritime coordination and safety.
‘Manned by dedicated and hard-working staff, the Centre oversees all aspects of harbour operations, ensuring the smooth and efficient management of the island's eight statutory harbours.
‘It also runs the local Coastguard service, providing essential search and rescue operations in Manx waters and around our coastline.
‘It is an honour to take some time out and reflect on the dedicated service that officers provide to the island’s community on a 24-hour basis, 365 days a year.’
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood said: ‘This type of recognition is wholly deserved as the team serve the island diligently and with dedication every minute of every day.
‘I offer my congratulations and thanks to all those who received medals and their colleagues in the Marine Operations Centre.’
A total of eight Marine Operations Centre staff received King’s Coronation Medals: Senior watch officers Andrew Quane, Sarah-Jayne Sleddon, Mark Bentley, Chris Gannon and Rory Howell; and watch officers Daniel Aulton, Audrey Guniava and Andy Simpson.
The UK has issued approximately 400,000 King’s Coronation Medals, awarded to individuals who contributed to the coronation, recipients of the UK's highest honours, select British military personnel, frontline emergency workers and public prison service staff with at least five years’ service.
The last medal presentation of its kind was made for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.