University College Isle of Man (UCM) has added a Level 4 Counselling Skills qualification to its curriculum, offering learners the opportunity to train as professional counsellors and advance their careers in mental health and wellbeing.
A UCM spokesperson said: ‘This Level 4 Diploma in Therapeutic Counselling is a comprehensive qualification is designed to develop learners’ knowledge, skills, and self-awareness to a professional level of competency.
‘The qualification is awarded by the Skills and Education Group (SEG) exam board.
‘Building on the foundation of the SEG Awards Level 3 Certificate in Counselling Skills or an equivalent qualification, the Level 4 Diploma provides advanced training that meets the contact hours requirement for recognition as a qualified counsellor.’
Karen Davies, head of UCM’s wellbeing faculty, added: ‘This is a fantastic addition to our curriculum and something that we have had lots of enquiries about since we started the Level 3 qualification a few years ago.
‘At UCM, we’re always looking at courses that support the needs of the Island both from the perspective of what learners want to study and their career aspirations, as well as the needs of industry.’
During the two-year course, learners will explore counselling theory, advanced skills, self-awareness, research methodologies, and professional issues in counselling.
It also addresses counselling in a multicultural society and examines power dynamics within therapeutic relationships. Learners are encouraged to become reflective practitioners with a deep understanding of at least one counselling theory or an integrative approach.
The course includes a 100-hour supervised counselling placement, ensuring practical experience alongside theoretical learning.
Applications to join the course now open on the UCM website.