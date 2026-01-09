University College Isle of Man is seeking permission to add a new mobile classroom for horticultural studies.
The college has submitted a planning application for the classroom, which would provide a base close to the horticulture enclosure and ensure students do not tread mud through the college.
In the cover letter, the applicant says: ‘The provision of mobile classroom would allow us to be nearer the areas that we do practical lessons in. It would negate the issue of delivering a lesson the other side of college and then carry out the practical in the horticulture area or vice versa.
‘When we are running classes where we are in and out of the classroom it has become evident that keeping the walkways to and from the classroom are impossible to keep clean, as the practical lessons invariably mean the students’ boots are dirty.
‘It would be used for all the horticulture lessons and the services to business courses that college run.
‘We have found the new exit and entrance from the building to be troublesome for practical lessons and there are times when we have to enter and exit the building several times to record information, and being in an area where we don’t have to combat this would be helpful.
‘We believe the provision of a mobile classroom will not be detrimental to the street scene or surrounding properties due to the proposed location being within an existing horticulture enclosure.
‘The existing enclosure contains several buildings associated with horticulture, including a welfare cabin, several potting sheds and garden stores and a large polytunnel.
‘There will be no increase in the number of pupils or teaching staff and therefore no impact on vehicle numbers and parking provision.’
The application will be considered by planners in due course.