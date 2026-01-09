University College Isle of Man (UCM) is to host the Pan-Island Skills Test 2026, a prestigious inter-island competition showcasing the talents of apprentices from the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey.
The day-long event will be held on Friday, February 13, coinciding with National Apprenticeship Week, at UCM’s Homefield Road campus, with the competition being open to the public from 10am, with a prize presentation being held at 5pm.
Next month’s running of the annual event is supported by Dandara, Haldane Fisher Gough Electrical, EDS Electrical Design Solutions, Buchanan & Pitts and Monument Tools, and is in partnership with Construction Isle of Man and Tilgear, whose contributions help make this celebration of craftsmanship and innovation possible.
The Pan-Island Skills Test rotates between UCM, Highlands College in Jersey and The Guernsey Institute, and is known for its competitive spirit and high standards. It celebrates the dedication and talent of apprentices in construction, horticulture and motor vehicle trades.
Members of the public are invited to attend and watch apprentices compete in real-time challenges in brickwork, carpentry and joinery, electrical installation, land management, motor vehicle, painting and decorating and plumbing.
This year marks the first time motor vehicle apprentices will take part in the competition.
Visitors will have the opportunity to see the next generation of skilled professionals in action, meet the teams, and learn more about vocational education on the island.
Sam Warren, head of faculty at UCM, said: ’We’re thrilled to welcome learners from Jersey and Guernsey to the island to compete against our top apprentices. Not only is this event great for our students and enables employers to see future talent levels, but it’s also a fantastic opportunity for the public to see what UCM is about. We encourage everyone to come along.’