Unemployment down 0.6%

The unemployment rate for March 2022 is 0.6%, lower than the previous month.

That’s according to the latest labour market report, compiled and published by the Statistics Isle of Man team at the Cabinet Office.

The report shows the number of people registered unemployed was 262 for March 2022.

The figure decreased by 35 persons from the previous month, and has decreased by 676 persons compared to the same month last year (March 2021).