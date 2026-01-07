Over the weekend, the Isle of Man welcomed its first snowfall of 2026, transforming the landscape into a rare winter wonderland.

Spanning towns, villages, and countryside alike, the snowfall caused widespread disruption from Sunday through to Monday, as icy conditions took hold.

Ronaldsway Airport was forced to close on Monday, resulting in all flights on and off the Island being cancelled. The iconic Mountain Road also remained shut for the entire weekend, a preventative measure taken to reduce the risk of snow- and ice-fuelled incidents along the infamous stretch of road known for having no speed limits. In addition, all schools and nurseries across the Island closed for the day, bringing daily routines to a sudden halt.

Although the snowfall caused mass disruption throughout the Isle of Man, it ultimately meant one thing for many residents: a snow day.

It isn’t often that our Gem of God’s Earth is blessed - or perhaps doomed - with snow.

On average, the island sees snowfall maybe once a year, with some past winters passing without a single flake. This rarity made the event all the more special, as locals embraced the unexpected pause to everyday life.

With schools cancelled, holidays postponed, and boy racers forced to ease off the accelerator, the Manx people made the most of the disruptions.

Families wrapped up warm and headed outdoors, children-built snowmen and launched snowballs, and photographers captured the rolling green hills now devoured by sheets of white snow. Familiar landscapes were transformed into something almost magical.

And it wasn’t just the humans enjoying the change.

The island’s four-legged, furry friends wasted no time bounding through the snow, paws sinking into the fresh powder, clearly just as delighted by the winter conditions as their owners.

Arlo enjoying their time in the snow (Boosh Kerruish)
Roxy enjoying the snow in Onchan (Karen Stone)
The Trammers enjoyed the snow along with their well deserved break (Douglas Bay Horse Trams)
Aero made sure the children were playing safe in the snow at the playground (Tina Douglas)

For a brief moment, the Isle slowed down - and enjoyed it.

Curious Loaghtan sheep on Dhoon Road over the weekend (Laurie Rayston)
Munchie couldn't get the snow out their eyes (Lottie Moore)
Obi Wan Kenobi wanted to stay in the snow forever (Erynne Gilbert)
Betsy the Capybara enjoyed a light lunch in the snow (Emma Dudgeon )
Moet was trying to catch snowflakes with his tongue out (Jo Sarai)
Loki's bright blue eyes stood out in the cold weather (Amelia Roberts)
It was Lily's first experience of snow (Mary Sims)