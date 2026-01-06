The Isle of Man Government launched its annual electoral canvass on Tuesday, calling on all households to check and update their details on the electoral register.
The canvass is intended to ensure that eligible voters are correctly registered ahead of the House of Keys general election, which is scheduled to take place in September. Anyone aged 16 or over who has lived in the island for at least 12 months is required to be registered in order to vote.
Members of the public can register or update their information in two ways.
An improved online registration system allows eligible voters to submit and amend their details at any time. Individuals who have previously registered online are required to resubmit their information so it can be linked to their online services account, after which their details can be viewed and updated as needed.
In addition, paper canvass forms are being delivered to all households across the island. These forms include guidance on how to register online and how to check or change personal information. Completed forms must be returned by Thursday, March 19.
The canvass also includes confirmation of jury service eligibility. Jury lists are compiled annually using the electoral register, and members of the public are asked to confirm their eligibility either online or on the paper form.
Minister for the Cabinet Office David Ashford said: ‘It is essential we maintain democracy and ensure our systems for the electoral register and jury duty are fair and accessible.
‘Modernising our electoral registration process puts people first by making it quick and easy for them to keep their personal details up to date.
‘This is a vital step in our ongoing commitment to improve public services, make government more accessible for everyone and to deliver future savings and efficiencies.’