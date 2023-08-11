Zurich Insurance Group has been shortlisted for a prestigious UK sustainability award for the second successive year.
The global life insurer – which has offices in the Isle of Man Business Park and has been operating in the island for more than 40 years – is in the running to win the ‘transformation’ category in the annual National Sustainability Awards.
The centrepiece of its awards submission is the solar power system at Zurich House which went live in July last year. It’s on track to provide around 70% of the office’s annual electricity needs.
Zurich is one of four businesses that are shortlisted – the others are Arla Foods UK, Capital Dynamics, and The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.
The winners will be announced at a gala dinner in London on October 5.
Zurich was shortlisted in the ‘Major Project of the Year’ category last year.
The National Sustainability Awards attract entries from hundreds of private and public sector organisations. There are 23 different categories this year, all of which celebrate innovation and best practice in sustainability, renewable energy and conservation.
Last year, Zurich on the Isle of Man won the ‘Energy’ category in the UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Awards.