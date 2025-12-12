The Institute of Directors Isle of Man (IoD) is inviting nominations and entries for the 2026 Isle of Man Director of the Year Awards.
The prestigious awards recognise the broad spectrum of leadership talent, success and achievement.
The awards are free to enter and are open to any directors or senior executives based in the island. Candidates may either be nominated, or may submit an entry on their own behalf.
The 2026 awards feature seven categories:
- Large business (More than 50 employees)
- Medium business (11 to 49 employees)
- Small business (10 and under employees)
- Aspiring
- Innovation
- Sustainability
- Public and Third Sector
The deadline for completed entries is Friday, March 6.
Full details on the award categories, and how to make a nomination or submission, can be found online at https://www.iod.com/director-of-the-year-awards/isle-of-man-awards/
The award winners will be announced at a special gala dinner being held at The Comis Hotel in Santon on Friday, June 19.
Commercial opportunities to participate in the awards are available - email IoD Isle of Man executive officer Rachel McKenna at [email protected] for further information.
The Institute of Directors Isle of Man (IoD) is a professional membership organisation and is part of the International arm of the Institute of Directors. IoD Isle of Man has around 400 members, ranging from students to Chartered Directors.
The IoD has been at the heart of business since its formation in 1903.
The Royal Charter, awarded in 1906, charged the IoD with promoting free enterprise, lobbying government, and setting standards for corporate governance.
A IoD spokesperson added: ‘The Institute is a membership community for directors and aspiring directors in the UK and beyond, where you can connect with other leaders develop your leadership skills and professional competence and influence policy. Our motto is “better directors for a better world”.’