A new Manx housing initiative is aiming to ease pressure on the island’s rental market while helping older residents remain in their homes for longer.
PorchLight has been launched by local entrepreneur Jamie Stott to help homeowners open their spare rooms to those seeking an affordable and safe place to live.
Its mission is to create ‘housing solutions that are more affordable, more connected and more human’.
According to Jamie, three services are brought together - an Intergenerational Home Share Scheme, Lodging, and Mid‑Term Lets.
Its Intergenerational Home Share Scheme pairs older homeowners with younger sharers, offering companionship and affordable accommodation under one roof.
And Jamie says the model aims to tackle two growing challenges - the island’s high housing costs and the rising loneliness experienced by many older residents.
He says PorchLight’s Lodging Service provides a safe, fully managed way for homeowners to earn extra income while offering lodgers secure room, while the firm’s Mid‑Term Lets Service is a flexible option for homeowners who don’t want the commitment of a 12‑month tenancy.
Jamie says it aims to provide a lifeline for people relocating to the island, those between homes who need stability without long‑term contracts, or for those from overseas looking at an alternative living arrangement while working in the island.
Jamie founded PorchLight after selling holiday accommodation provider Island Escapes.
During Jamie’s time as a director of Island Escapes the company received the ‘Excellence in Customer Service’ award at the 2023 Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence.
Jamie said: ‘I believe the answer to two of our island’s greatest challenges, the housing crisis and the loneliness epidemic, lies not in building more walls, but in opening more doors.