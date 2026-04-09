A Douglas firm which provides trust, corporate, and fiduciary services to corporates and family offices has appointed a new senior manager to its fiduciary team.
David Shefford joins Hill Street-based Boston Multi Family Office with more than 40 years of experience in the financial services industry, having held senior roles in Jersey, Mauritius and the island.
A spokesperson for the firm said: ‘David has built a strong track record working with high-net-worth private and corporate clients, with a focus on delivering tailored fiduciary solutions across multiple jurisdictions.
‘In his new role, David will oversee a portfolio of trusts and corporate structures, while providing strategic leadership and direction to the wider fiduciary team.
‘He is a member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments.
‘David brings broad asset class expertise, with particular strength in high-value luxury assets such as yachts and aircraft.
‘He offers deep knowledge of ownership structuring, registration and ongoing administration within the yachting sector, working closely with owners, family offices and other service providers to ensure efficient and compliant asset management.’
Commenting on his appointment, David added: ‘Boston has built a strong reputation for combining technical expertise with a genuinely client-focused approach.
‘I’m excited to be joining at a time of growth and to contribute my experience to further strengthen the firm’s fiduciary offering, particularly in managing complex and high-value asset structures.’
Director of the Boston Isle of Man office Sion Roberts said: ‘David’s depth of experience makes him an excellent addition to our team.
‘His expertise in luxury asset structures, particularly in the yachting sector, will be invaluable as we continue to support our clients’ evolving needs.’
- Got workplace news to share? Email [email protected] with details for possible publication. Include your phone number so we can verify information quickly if needed.