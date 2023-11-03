A well-known butchers firm has announced it has closed its doors for good after 40 years of trading.
Radcliffes Butchers, based on Malew Street in Castletown, originally said it will shut by November 25', but has now officially closed after running out of stock 'much faster than anticipated'.
The company, which describes itself as a craft butchers, fishmonger and deli, announced the news of its closure on Tuesday, but today has said 'that's all folks'.
A statement posted online confirmed the news.
It read: 'That's all folks! We have sold out much faster than anticipated.
'Thank you to everyone who has been in to get their supplies and sorry to those who missed out.
'We would like to express our thanks to everyone who has sent kind words and well wishes since we made our announcement.
'Take care. Chris, Sherrie and the team at Radcliffe's.'