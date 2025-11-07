A Kirk Michael butcher says he has been left with no choice but to switch to UK suppliers after ongoing issues with deliveries from Isle of Man Meats.
Lee Mayers, who runs Mayer’s Butchers in the village, said he has always been committed to selling Manx produce but that recent supply problems have made it impossible to rely on.
In a post on Facebook on Friday morning, he explained that deliveries from Isle of Man Meats had become increasingly unreliable, forcing him to turn away customers.
He wrote: ‘As you have seen by my posts, I have done my best to push and sell Manx meats, however over the last few weeks it’s been getting later in the week – deliveries with next to nothing in and having to turn customers away, which is just not good enough.
‘When I first went back, I was getting my full order Tuesday with lambs coming Thursday, which was great.
‘It gave us the time to prep and have what we need ready for the weekend. Now it’s coming in dribs and drabs, even though our orders are in before 9am Monday as requested.
‘For the small amount of us trying to sell Manx meat, it is an absolute shambles and just shouldn’t be happening.
‘For this reason, unfortunately I will be bringing the majority in from the UK again – not because I want to, but if they are struggling to meet suppliers’ orders now, what is going to happen at Christmas peak time? I’m not willing to take the risk.’
Mr Mayers added that he will continue to source Manx produce where possible, but said local butchers were being unfairly blamed when supply issues were out of their control.
‘I will still buy Manx produce where I can and when they buck their ideas up,’ he said. ‘I don’t think it’s fair that local butchers are taking the flack for not meeting orders when it’s simply because we are not getting it when required.’
Media Isle of Man has contacted Isle of Man Meats for comment.