A Peel man has denied wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following a stabbing incident.
Mark Benjamin William Quane, 44, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday.
The charge relates to an incident at Kerroo Coar in Peel, where Mr Quane lives, on May 25.
A large cordon was in place around the scene of the alleged incident while forensic teams undertook investigations. Police officers and force vehicles were also seen stationed outside.
The trial is due to take place in April next year. Quane was granted bail during a short hearing on Monday and will reside at an address in Kirk Michael.