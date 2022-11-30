Scouts are trying to raise money by selling a white Manx police helmet signed by TT stars.
The money raised will help pay for a trip to the 25th World Scout Jamboree in 2023 in South Korea.
Every year, the island’s Scouts play a significant role in the TT races.
This helmet will be supplied with a letter of authenticity from the fundraising committee.
The Scouts selected to attend the World Scout Jamboree, have been working hard at fundraising events for over a year.
Their focus has been, to raise the funds needed for both themselves to attend the World Scout Jamboree and to fund other participants from less affluent countries.
The World Scout Jamboree sees tens of thousands of Scouts from more than 170 countries with the Isle of Man being proudly represented at the event.