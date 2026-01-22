A fresh 16-hour weather alert has been issued for the Isle of Man, with coastal overtopping expected to affect several exposed areas on Friday.
Ronaldsway Met Office has put a yellow coastal overtopping warning in place from midnight on Friday, January 23, until 4pm the same day, warning that strong easterly and south-easterly winds could lead to waves washing onto coastal roads and promenades.
According to the Met Office, the conditions are expected to coincide with the next two high tides, forecast for around 1.52am and 2.05pm on Friday.
In its warning, Ronaldsway Met Office said: ‘Strong east or southeast winds will likely lead to minor coastal overtopping of waves for the next two high tides, with a risk of sea water and slight debris washing onto some exposed coastal roads and promenades.’
Forecasters say there is likely to be less splash-over during the early hours of Friday morning, as winds are expected to veer more towards the south-east and ease slightly around the first high tide.
However, the greater risk is expected later in the day, when the afternoon high tide will coincide with stronger easterly winds, increasing the likelihood of waves overtopping sea defences in exposed locations.