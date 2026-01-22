Four further Steam Packet sailings are at risk of disruption or cancellation from tomorrow due to an adverse weather forecast.
Following on from cancellations on Wednesday and Thursday, Friday’s (January 23) Manxman sailing from Douglas to Heysham at 8am is subject to disruption, which means the return sailing at 1.45pm from Lancashire is now also in doubt.
Due to persistent poor weather conditions, Friday night’s 7.15pm sailing from Douglas to Heysham is also at risk of cancellation, meaning the return sailing from Heysham at 1.45am in the early hours of Saturday morning (January 24) is also in doubt.
Strong winds are forecast to quickly develop throughout Friday, with coastal overtopping expected around the time of high tide at roughly 2pm.
As things stand, Saturday morning’s 8am Manxman sailing from Douglas to Heysham is set to go ahead as scheduled.