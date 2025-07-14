A candidate standing for Port Erin Commissioners said he wants to see more investment in facilities for young people in the village.
There are two available seats in the Port Erin Commissioners by-election, and residents will be able to vote from 8am until 8pm on Thursday July 17 at the commissioner’s offices.
James Cubbon, who is a former Castletown Commissioner, claims he will ‘fight’ for the community and believes people can ‘trust’ him to ‘hit the ground running’ if he is elected.
Mr Cubbon added that one of his priorities would be to install a new recreational area for children and that Port Erin is a ‘blank canvas’ for development.
‘I'm a southern man that genuinely cares about the community,’ Mr Cubbon said.
‘Port Erin's a special place, but it could be extra special. I genuinely think I can make a difference to Port Erin to make it extra special.
‘I've got three teenage children, and I've been fighting for quality facilities for young people in the south for well over a decade now. Nothing has changed.’
Another candidate standing for Port Erin Commissioners said she would like to do more to support the elderly people in the village.
Fenella Gray, who runs the Southern Charitable Causes shop, wants to make some ‘improvements’ to the community if she is elected.
Ms Gray said: ‘I think [I’m standing] because I've got this charity shop in the village, and I've had so many people come in and talk to me about what they would do and what they would like [to change].
‘I want to listen and learn. There are a few things I really want to try and help in the village, and that's to do with the community.’
Karl Drinkwater is the third candidate in the running for the two seats.