An Onchan teenager has admitted possessing prohibited computer generated images of children.
Seventeen-year-old Keiron Drew Paul Alstead was arrested after a relative took his phone to the police, when they found the images.
He appeared before magistrates on July 10 and entered guilty pleas to seven counts of possessing prohibited images of children, under the Sexual Offences Act.
Alstead will be sentenced in summary court on September 4, after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that a relative of the defendant raised concerns after checking Alstead's phone on January 9.
They saw images and searches, and took the electronic devices, including a virtual reality headset, a mobile phone, and a laptop, to the police.
Officers examined the devices and found 248 prohibited images of children.
The images were graded using the latest sexual offences legislation, which grades images from A to C, with A being the most severe level.
Category A images found totalled 87, Category B - 82, and the rest category C.
Mr Connick said that images involved sexual acts between adults and children, and had been computer generated.
One, he said, was a pseudo image involving a known child actor, which had been manipulated.
The prosecutor said that the images were not genuine photos, so there had been no individuals involved in the photos.
He submitted that the case was borderline when it came to deciding whether it should be sent to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Alstead, who lives at Seaview Road, was represented in court by advocate Jane Gray, who said that the case was suitable to remain in summary court for sentencing, after taking into account her client’s guilty pleas, and his age.
Magistrates accepted jurisdiction and bail has been granted with computer restrictions in place.