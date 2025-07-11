Douglas Central MHK and former government minister Chris Thomas has been appointed the island’s new Children’s Champion.
He said: ‘I am pleased to accept the Chief Minister’s invitation to serve as Children’s Champion to build on valuable contributions from predecessors.
‘Government continues to develop its policies and understanding as to how best ensure children and young people in, and leaving, care are kept safe and enabled to fulfil their potential.
‘The Children’s Champion role includes giving those directly affected a voice in that - something which has always been important to me.’
As Children’s Champion, Mr Thomas will act as a dedicated advocate for children and young people in care as well as for care leavers.
This role includes a duty to champion the rights, views and welfare of children in care, and to support their transition into adulthood after leaving care.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said: ‘I am pleased to appoint Chris Thomas MHK as the new Children’s Champion. His experience and strong understanding of policy will be invaluable in continuing the important work of supporting and amplifying the voices of young people across the island.’
Mr Thomas’s appointment follows the tenure of former MLC Kerry Sharpe, who played a key role in strengthening children’s rights in the island, including the establishment of Tynwald’s youth select committee and raising awareness of the government’s role as a corporate parent.
The government set out a commitment in the Island Plan to develop a Child First Policy, which is expected to be published in the coming weeks.
It will provide a framework for ensuring that children’s needs and rights are at the heart of government activity.
The opportunity has been taken to review the terms of reference for the role of the Children’s Champion, providing a clear focus on looked after children.