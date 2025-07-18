UPDATE at 10.15am: The A18 Mountain Road has now reopened
The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed that the A18 Mountain Road is currently closed in its entirety following a road traffic collision this morning (Friday).
The closure is in place from Barrule Park in Ramsey to the Creg-ny-Baa and is expected to remain shut for approximately two hours while emergency services deal with the incident.
The closure is likely to cause disruption for morning commuters heading into Douglas from the north of the island.
Motorists are being advised to seek alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys.
Police have released no further details on the crash, but have asked drivers to avoid the area until further notice.