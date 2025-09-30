Some of the island’s armed forces cadets have been commended for their presentation on Tynwald Day.
The Army Cadet Force has received the Best Turned Out Unit Award, while Royal Air Force Cadet Rebecca Hall was named the Best Turned Out Individual in recognition of their presentation while performing their duties at this year’s ceremony in July.
St Ninian’s High School student Rebecca has served as an Air Cadet for two and a half years.
The 16-year-old said: ‘It was great to be part of Tynwald Day and represent 440 1st Manx Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets.
‘As a cadet I enjoy being with other people who share the same aspirations as I have and I get to have experiences that I could never have outside of the cadets.
‘There are a lot of drills, of course, but we also get to learn life skills that we’ll be able to transfer to whatever job we do in the future.
‘I’m taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award programme and since joining the cadets my communication skills are better, I’ve developed leadership skills and I’m more confident now, so I’m hoping to go to university then join the RAF and I would love to become a pilot.’
Flight Lieutenant Jenny Wernham added: ‘Rebecca is a great asset to the squadron – she’s always the first cadet to put her hand up to volunteer.’
Parade commander Stephen Webster said: ‘On Tynwald Day Rebecca carried the standard. She was smartly turned out with good general bearing throughout the service.’
Isle of Man Army Cadet Force Under Officer James Ross said: ‘Being part of Tynwald Day was a good experience for us. To see all the hard work and preparation the cadets had put in over the weeks leading up to the day come together so well was very rewarding.
‘We have a long association with 103rd Regiment Royal Artillery so I would like to extend our thanks to them for coming over and being part of the parade.’
Parade Commander Webster added: ‘I believe there were 20 Army cadets who all remained focused throughout the service. They were all smartly turned out and a credit to their unit.’
Presenting the awards to the cadets the President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly MLC said: ‘All of you have played a pivotal role in our National Day celebrations.
‘Taking part in this ancient ceremony is something you can include with pride in any CV you may submit in later life.
‘Congratulations to you all and on behalf of Tynwald I thank you for helping to make Tynwald Day such a memorable occasion.
‘I should also like to extend my thanks to all those family members and unit officers whose support, dedication and guidance make such an important contribution to the success of our Tynwald Day proceedings.’