Manx musician Mera Royle has been featured on stadium screens ahead of The Who’s recent concert at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
A video of Royle performing an original harp composition was shown to thousands of concertgoers - the second time it has been included in the band’s pre-show content, having first appeared before their Chicago performance earlier this month.
The 25 year old is currently working with The Who as part of their sound and video crew on the band’s ‘North America Farewell Tour’, which began in August and spans multiple major cities across the United States.
The Who, formed in London in the 1960s, are widely regarded as one of the most influential rock bands of all time. Known for hits such as ‘My Generation’, ‘Baba O’Riley’, and ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’, they continue to tour with founding members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend.
Ahead of each performance, The Who often share videos and messages that hold personal or creative significance to the band.
In a recent backstage blog post, they wrote: ‘Our shows often feature unusual or local things when we feel like it – shout-outs to audience people, or birthdays of the crew, etc.’
A BBC Young Musician Folk Award winner, Royle has been widely praised for her original compositions and contemporary approach to traditional music.
The Gef 30 under 30 winner’s appearance on such a prominent stage – even via screen – is also a source of pride for the Manx music community, where she began performing at a young age.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Government commented: ‘As a professional musician, it is a proud moment for Mera and a proud moment for the Isle of Man where she grew up playing.
‘Well done, Mera!’