Quarry workers and operators could benefit from improved protections if Tynwald approves updated health and safety laws in October.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) will seek backing for its Quarry (Health and Safety) Regulations. The legislation would replace laws dating back to the 1950s, which no longer reflect modern practices or machinery.
The Regulations, which mirror the UK, would introduce stricter controls on machinery operation, improved training standards for workers, mandatory risk assessments and enhanced site safety measures to prevent accidents.
The Isle of Man has several active quarries, including both private and government-owned sites. They extract materials such as sand, gravel, dolerite and granite for road construction and other infrastructure projects.