Tributes have been paid to a married couple of over 60 years who were ‘much-loved’ in the Manx community.
Robert Watson passed away on Tuesday, January 7, with his wife Carolyn passing a day later on Wednesday, January 8.
The couple were at the forefront of ‘Watson’s Nurseries’ in Greeba, which began with Robert starting his own nursery business with his son Nick at the Glen Vine Garden Centre.
It was here that Carolyn had a very successful cafe called the ‘Grapevine’, which was popular with locals due to her range of cakes and treats.
The pair also played a big part in the local community, with Robert being the chair of Marown Commissioners and a judge of many local produce shows, while Carolyn was a dedicated supporter of Hospice and a past chair of the Douglas Hospice Committee.
A spokesperson from Watson’s Nurseries said: ‘We are heartbroken, but take some comfort that they are together - always and forever a team.
Robert and Carolyn leave behind their two sons Nick and Simon; Carolyn’s loving brother John, his wife Dee and family; Robert’s brother Tim and his family; daughter-in-law’s Pam and Nicola; and grand-daughters Katie, Alice, Victoria and Charlotte.
‘Their loss is felt deeply and by many. May they both rest in peace.’
An outpour of tributes and well-wishes for the Watson family were posted on social media following the news.
One comment read: ‘So sorry to hear this. Carolyn and Robert were such lovely people, both of them characters in their own right, and very proud of their family. It’s the end of an era.’
‘So very sad to see this,’ another comment said. ‘I carried Robert and Carolyn dozens of times in my taxi and became very good friends. Carolyn was always interested in my family and their welfare.
‘Condolences to Nick and the family. I’m privileged to have known such a lovely couple.’