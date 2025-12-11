The southern New Year Dips will celebrate a landmark anniversary in 2026, marking 25 years since the tradition began with only eight swimmers.
The event has since grown into one of the island’s best-loved New Year celebrations, attracting hundreds of participants and spectators who gather to welcome the year with a bracing sea swim.
The 2026 celebrations will span four southern beaches over two and a half hours.
The first dip will take place at 10am at Port St Mary’s Chapel Beach, officially launched by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer.
Swimmers will then move on to Port St Mary Inner Harbour at 10.45am, followed by Gansey Beach at 11.30am, and finally Port Erin at 12.15pm.
Fancy dress is encouraged for the concluding dip, and presentations along with sponsor acknowledgements will be held at The Bay Hotel at 12.45pm.
The event’s 25th year also introduces a new chapter, with Zurich announced as the main sponsor and the event rebranded as the ‘Zurich New Year’s Dips 2026’.
Stephanie Hatton, corporate benefits executive at Zurich, added: ‘The New Year's Dip encourages people to start their year surrounded by community and resilience.
‘We're very pleased to be able to support a great event that gets us thinking about our wellbeing and feeling motivated for the future, all while raising money for The Children's Centre.
‘A big thank you to Southern Dippers for organising and growing the New Year's Dip into the amazing event it is today; this is a brilliant way to celebrate 25 years.’
All proceeds from the 2026 dips will go to The Children’s Centre, which supports the wellbeing and development of children and families across the island.
Funds will be raised through sponsorships from businesses, volunteer bucket collections and sales of limited-edition event T-shirts.