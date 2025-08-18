The local authority has expressed its relief at securing a new operator so quickly, with Braddan Commissioners welcoming Ed Lane and his team to the leisure centre venue.
A statement from the Commissioners said: 'Braddan Commissioners are excited to announce their new tenant at the Roundhouse café.
'We welcome Ed Lane and his amazing team from the Wildlife Park Café to The Roundhouse.'
Commissioners’ Chairman Neal Mellon added: 'Ed has achieved the almost impossible task of setting up his new venture at The Roundhouse in essentially a long weekend!
'Hats off to him and his team for working flat out to bring their vision of a colourful eatery into being. We are eager for everyone to see his plans for the café – we think it will have something for everyone and be the centre of The Roundhouse family, so watch this space for more details as they are released.'
The Roundhouse Café will now offer a 20% Blue Light discount on all food and drink, providing a welcome option for medical and emergency staff nearby at Noble's Hospital and further afield.
The Wildlife Park Café is introducing a refreshed menu, including breakfast options, a full children’s menu, and much more. Full menu details will be available on The Roundhouse website: https://theroundhouse.im/indoors/cafe/.
Ed Lane commented: 'My team and I are super excited to bring you the slap-up meals that we’ve been serving for the last three years at the Wildlife Park.
'We have some more ideas to breathe some life into the heart of The Roundhouse. We intend to create a fun, family space for the people of Braddan and beyond.'
The café will open daily from 09:30 to 16:30, with further developments expected as the new team settles in.