Braddan Commissioners are inviting feedback on a proposal to use the green field at The Roundhouse as a temporary campsite during the TT fortnight.
A planning application has been submitted for 53 tents and provisionally six campervans on land near the multi-million-pound leisure centre. However, the inclusion of campervans as part of the plans depends on whether a suitable arrangement for sewage disposal can be agreed.
Centre Manager Cassi McAllister said The Roundhouse experiences its quietest period during TT and the commissioners are exploring the idea of a family-friendly campsite. She confirmed a mail drop has been sent to nearby households and a drop-in session will take place on Thursday 7 August to allow residents to find out more and share their views.
Ms McAllister said the campsite may include a ‘no hitch’ rule for electricity, a policy used by other sites. A meeting has also been arranged with Union Mills Football Club to discuss possible collaboration.
Commissioner Mel Kermeen asked whether the local authority should engage with other campsite operators nearby. Ms McAllister confirmed that discussions had already begun.
In a separate matter, commissioners also discussed concerns about a section of road in Snugborough Trading Estate which the local authority owns. The roadway, which was adopted under the previous clerk and purchased for £1, has been identified as a potential liability.
Clerk Colin Whiteway said options include designating the area as a ‘special rate zone’ to fund improvements, or encouraging estate businesses to form a management company to maintain it.
A speed bump has already been added following a request from local businesses.
The board agreed to explore both options and assess how the road could be brought up to Department of Infrastructure standards.
Braddan Commissioners will meet again on Thursday 14 August.