Since January, when I announced I would be contesting Douglas City Council at the local authority general elections, I have kept away from matters political.
When originally invited to contribute a weekly column in the Isle of Man Examiner several years ago, I was asked whether I would like to produce a regular piece on politics.
After 35 years, and as the longest-serving Tynwald member then recently retired, my response was a polite but firm, ‘No, thank you!’
From that time, I have volunteered an opinion now and again, but have concentrated on matters about our lovely island’s history, nature, Manx characters, and nostalgia, which will continue to be my priority — whilst casting an eye further afield on a similar theme, and not forgetting my passion for music.
This week, however, I hope you don’t mind if I reflect a little on my involvement in politics over the years.
I think it was a bit of a surprise for some that I announced I would be standing, but I have retained an interest and have been involved in a number of community organisations.
And, in the knowledge that the commitment at local authority level is significantly less than that I undertook as a Minister for 18 years under four different Chief Ministers — whilst always being available in a busy constituency — I enjoy getting around the island, for which we are caretakers, with my dogs Rosie and Ted, and taking photos. I love sport and, of course, music, and travelling to gigs.
I have the time, energy and commitment to represent South Douglas on the Council.
Starting off in Douglas Town Council representing St George’s Ward in November 1983, I have never forgotten those who supported me over the years.
At that time, my proposer was a great Manxman, Lewin Cain, who had a lifetime of involvement with the Lifeboat Institution, and I was up against a real political character — Inkerman Faragher (Inky), who had first been elected in 1966 — and Malcolm Black. I was successful at my first attempt.
A by-election took place in April 1985 after my Manx Labour Party colleague Matty Ward was elevated to the Legislative Council.
I was the official candidate for the MLP and topped the poll with 730 votes, with Phil Kermode (554), Inky Faragher (251), John J. Bell (138) and Mike Shimmin (127) being unsuccessful.
I had listened to John J. Bell as a young man and he was a good speaker. He also didn’t miss an opportunity to put down his opposition, and at a public meeting in St George’s Hall he quipped in reference to me: It will take you five years to find the toilets, son!’… He was wrong — it was about 18 months!
A month beforehand, in a two-way battle with Julia Delaney, my old pal Bernie May had been elected in North Douglas following the death of Arthur Quinney.
On the same day as my election, another MLP representative Peter Karran topped the poll in Middle in a very closely fought contest. He obtained 1,042 votes, second was Richard Leventhorpe with 1,035, and third Fred Griffin with 1,030.
At the general election in 1986, in a four-way contest under the Single Transferable Vote system, Adrian Duggan — who had been the MHK since 1981 and whose dad, another good MLP man, Alfie Duggan, had been councillor for Hills Ward — topped the poll with 879 votes, and I was way behind with 878!
The unsuccessful candidates were Roger Watterson and Arthur Quilliam. It was nice, when recently canvassing, to catch up with Adrian at his house for a chat.
In 1991, again under the STV system, I topped the poll with 1,422 votes. Adrian gained the second seat with 479, and the other candidates were Alan Connor, Fred Kennish, and another old friend, Graham Bayliss.
In 1996, after reverting to the First Past the Post system, I again topped the poll with 2,061 votes. Adrian took the second seat with 796. Those unsuccessful were Patrick Bell, Allan Connor, Alan Cowley, and John Tobin, who was only 41 votes behind Adrian.
2001 again saw an election under First Past the Post. This time, I obtained 1,956 votes and Adrian 763. Unsuccessful were David ‘Butch’ Buttery, Gary Cain, and Andrew Jessop.
On another five years to 2006, and I was elected with 1,873 votes, with Bill Malarkey second with 873, David Buttery close behind with 829, then Phil Kermode, Rodney Clarke, and Frank Schuengel.
In 2011, my last election to the House of Keys, I topped the poll with 1,749. Kate Beecroft took the second seat with 1,191, and Bill Malarkey lost his seat, close behind with 1,019.
My government positions included: Chair of the Post Office (1992–1996); Chair of the Planning Committee; Minister of Tourism (appointed by Chief Minister Don Gelling in 1996, serving until 2006 — the year before the centenary of the TT!); Minister of Trade and Industry (2006–2010); Minister of Community, Culture and Leisure (2010–2011); and Minister for Infrastructure (2011–2014).
Highlights included overseeing the development of the NSC, The Bowl, all-weather sports facilities, and the redevelopment of the Villa Marina, with the wonderful foresight of architect Ian Brown. I chaired the TT organisation as ‘Minister of Fun’ for 10 years, and we welcomed back the Island Games and hosted the Junior Commonwealth Games — all as a team effort!
In 2015, an election for the Legislative Council took place.
I have always been in favour of direct election on an all-island basis to the Council and made representations to the Lord Lisvane enquiry on that basis. But the Lord — from an even less democratic institution — did not agree with my contention.
I was aware that in 2016 a number of long-serving Tynwald members were standing down, and others were at risk of losing their seats (which came to be the case).
So I allowed my name to be put forward for strictly one term on the Legislative Council, on the basis that my experience might be of benefit to those newly elected.
Some commentators suggested I was avoiding the ballot box, which was abject nonsense, and left me with a point to prove — a score that was settled at the Council election.
My most useful purpose was as chair of the Social Affairs Policy Review Committee, where enquiries and work were undertaken in relation to the Knottfield scandal, mental health issues, suicide in the Isle of Man, pre-school nursery provision, and more.
I really enjoyed being out and about during the Council election, meeting old friends.
Thanks so much to the people of South Douglas for your overwhelming support. I will set out some of my concerns — such as rates and local authority reform — another time.
But for now, thanks to all my supporters, and what a good time I had on election day catching up with old friends Paul Henry, Mo Powlesland, Ali Wood, and others.
I was asked if this was a step back to the Keys.
The answer is a firm no. I am very proud of my proposer at the Council election — my daughter, Sarah Maltby MHK — whose ambition it has always been to be a representative of the people, and who carries the torch forward, with others, for the next generation.