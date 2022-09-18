Call out for Ramsey lifeboat
Sunday 18th September 2022 3:00 pm
Share
(Ramsey RNLI )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Ramsey lifeboat was launched yesterday evening to aid a 22-foot yacht, with one person on board, which had broken down half a mile east of the Lifeboat Station.
Although the vessel had initially been taken in tow by a smaller craft the conditions, combined with an ebbing tide, were making progress to the harbour impossible.
The volunteer lifeboat crew of the all-weather Ann and James Ritchie II, under the command of coxswain Danny Kermeen, quickly reached the casualty vessel and after establishing the tow the yacht was returned to Ramsey Harbour. The lifeboat was recovered washed down and made ready for service again by 8pm.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |