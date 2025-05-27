A new public health campaign is being rolled out for TT 2025 after a sharp rise in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and visits to the island’s sexual health clinic last year.
In the weeks following TT 2024, visits to the Manx Integrated Sexual Health Centre (MISH) rose by a staggering 217%, while STI diagnoses increased by 80%.
With tens of thousands of visitors expected to arrive on the island over the next two weeks, Public Health and Manx Care have joined forces to encourage safer sexual practices and to raise awareness of consent and sexual health.
The campaign’s key message is clear: ‘You wouldn’t ride without a helmet… don’t take the risk. Wear a condom.’
As part of the initiative, free condoms will be available at some of the island’s busiest TT social venues, including Bushy’s TT Village, where MISH staff will also be on hand to offer information and advice.
Dr Matt Tyrer, Director of Public Health, said the campaign is being launched at a crucial time.
‘Data shows that STIs are also on the rise in England, with a steady year-on-year increase since 2020, and the impact of STIs remains greatest in young people aged 15 to 24,’ he said.
‘The Manx Integrated Sexual Health Centre reports a similar trend here and we are now at that time of year where there is often a spike in sexually related health issues.
‘Sexual health is an important topic and not one that should be shied away from.
‘It affects almost everyone and it’s time we talked more openly about the local support that’s available and the simple ways that people can look after their sexual health.’
The awareness drive includes posters, social media messages and a dedicated webpage with tips on safe condom use, when to get tested, and how to access support and advice.
Teresa Cope, Chief Executive of Manx Care, said the campaign was about making people feel confident to seek help.
‘The Manx Integrated Sexual Health Centre is an important local resource for advice and support on your sexual health,’ she said.
‘This campaign is important as it addresses a topic that is talked about so little yet affects so many of us.
‘I hope that people will find the messages useful and will make use of the now centrally located sexual health centre when they need it.’
Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford MHK added: ‘We want everyone who enjoys the spirit and atmosphere of the island’s world-famous TT races to do so safely.
‘In the context of the Public Health and Manx Care sexual health awareness campaign, this is about taking care of ourselves and each other at a time when substances such as alcohol and drugs might cloud good judgement.
‘We encourage all those enjoying the TT this year, whether from the island or overseas, to behave appropriately and to resist pressure to follow the behaviour of others, particularly when the impact of drugs and alcohol can impair decision-making and consent.’
The Manx Integrated Sexual Health Centre is located on Kensington Road in Douglas. It is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and can be contacted on +44 1624 650710.