TT competitors finally got to enjoy some laps of the Mountain Course on Tuesday evening after rain spoilt Monday’s opening day.
All the classes got out on track, albeit for untimed laps.
With the weather set fair for today (Wednesday) the first qualifying laps of TT 2025 should take place this evening.
New Schedule: Wednesday, May 28
Qualifying three
4.45pm Mountain Road closed
6pm All roads closed
6.30pm Superbike, Superstock
7.20pm Supersport, Supertwin
8.10pm Sidecar
Roads open no later than 9.30pm