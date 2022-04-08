Can you help museum bring queer history out of the closet?

The Manx Museum is set to open a landmark exhibition on June 25.

The Isle of Man’s queer history will be celebrated in a new display showcasing the voices of the Isle of Man’s LGBTQ+ community.

The exhibit, titled the ‘Cabinet of Queeriosity’ will be co-curated by Manx National Heritage (MNH) and Kensington Arts.

It will present the rich, diverse and unique history of the Isle of Man’s queer community and demonstrate how it is reflected in the places, objects, landscapes and culture that surround us.

Anthea Young, education services officer for MNH said: ‘Today the Isle of Man’s LGBTQ+ community enjoy the positive transformations hard won in the 1990s, but it can be challenging to find surviving material culture such as objects and records that reflect the experiences, history and heritage of the island’s LGBTQ+ people.

‘We are appealing to the Isle of Man’s queer community to help bring this important part of the Isle of Man’s history out of the closet to present this key aspect of our island’s history through personal collections, records and voices, which were once not commonly shared or heard.’

Manx National Heritage and Kensington Arts are inviting members of the community to share their stories, loan objects and be represented in the Cabinet of Queeriosity.

Items selected for display will feature alongside stand out objects from the MNH Collections, including Alan Shea’s iconic Tynwald protest outfit from 1991 and Vida la Fierce’s drag celebration ‘winged dress’ worn at the first Isle of Pride festival in 2021.