A project wants to hear from the public about a Steam Packet vessel that was wrecked on its way to Dunkirk in 1940.
The Mona’s Queen was lost after it struck a mine on May 29, 1940 on its way to help with Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of allied soldiers during the Second World War.
This year there will be an exhibition to commemorate the ship in Port St Mary Town Hall from May 22 for two weeks.
The exhibition tells the story of the Mona’s Queen, and includes the original plans for the ship, launch photos, the apprentice’s model, original tableware, ship’s pennants, and photographs and video of the wreck today.
The stories of the other Steam Packet ships and their crews will also be featured.
Many of the crew of the Mona’s Queen came from the Isle of Man, and several of them from Rushen.
This project, supported by Port St Mary Commissioners, the Steam Packet, the Donny Collister Fund, Rushen Heritage Trust and Discover Diving, wants to hear from the public.
It’s asking for any letters or other items that can be borrowed for the exhibition to help tell the Mona’s Queen story.
Contact Michelle Haywood on 07624 300090, or go to the dive centre in Port St Mary, which is only open on weekends.