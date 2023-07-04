Mannin Cancers has submitted plans (23/00764/B) for a bespoke Cancer Information and Support Centre on the grounds of Noble’s Hospital.
If approved, the charity will take a long-term lease of the site, opposite the main entrance at the top end of the car park, from Manx Care.
The charity said: ‘The centre will offer non-medical support to cancer sufferers, and those around them, regarding aspects of living with a cancer diagnosis.
‘A close association between Mannin Cancers, MacMillan Cancer Support and Mind Matters will allow for a broad array of support to be offered to the island’s cancer community’.
The crescent-shaped building will have a quiet lounge and office for MacMillan, and two psycho-oncology consulting rooms for Mind Matters.
Psycho-oncology addresses the psychological impacts of cancer on patients and those close to them.