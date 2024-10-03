The Amnesty International Isle of Man Group is holding a candlelight vigil for Gaza and all innocent victims of war crimes in the region on Sunday, October 6 from 6pm to 7:30pm.
The event will feature music, poems, readings, and speeches, followed by a silent vigil at 7pm.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a candle (tea light in a jar or a battery candle), a hot drink, and something to sit on.
In the event of bad weather, the vigil will move to the Promenade Hub on Loch Prom.
Phil Matthews, Chair of Amnesty IOM, emphasised the significance of this event, stating it is a moment for island residents to reflect on the extreme civilian loss in Gaza and show solidarity with efforts to end the ongoing conflict.