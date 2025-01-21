New controls have been brought to help reduce the size of the public service and the government’s employee costs.
The new Recruitment Control Framework aims to ensure recruitment only takes place where it is absolutely necessary.
It also aims to help departments and offices find ways to deliver services more efficiently and cost-effectively, without hiring more staff.
The move is part of a target of delivering £10m in savings and efficiencies in 2025-26, as announced by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan at the Government Conference in September - and building up to £50m in the next five years.
In statement in Tynwald on Tuesday, Mr Cannan gave an update on a long-term programme to improve efficiency across the public service.
He said: ‘If we are to make progress with the deficit, we are going to have to have a smaller government.
‘We must continue to scrutinise the size of the public service workforce, as it cannot continue to grow at this scale given our fiscal challenges.’
He said the central thrust of the programme was about ‘working together to find efficiencies’.
Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper said: ‘It all sounds well-meaning but I’m still waiting to hear something of substance.’
The Chief Minister replied it was about ‘moving forward in a controlled and purposeful manner’. He cited as an example the government website which he said had been ‘sorely in need of an overhaul for years and years and years’.
Onchan MHK Julie Edge said there were examples of staff leaving under the mutually agreed resignation scheme (MARS) and then coming back as a consultant and later still as an employee. She suggested roles should be removed permanently when someone left under MARS.
Mr Cannan vowed to review the MARS scheme to ensure it’s fit for purpose.
Under the recruitment control framework all new roles will require to be signed off by an accounting officer.
Vacant roles will be filled if they are critical to delivering frontline services such as teaching and emergency services, responsible for national security or crucial for the maintenance of critical infrastructure.
These also include roles required by statute or to meet a legal requirement and responsible for income generation.
The framework covers permanent, interim and limited term appointments, and individual contracts across all departments and offices. It does not apply to statutory boards, including Manx Care or to consultancy or contracted services and casual, bank and agency staff.
As well as the new recruitment controls, the first in a series of quarterly reports detailing the number of people employed by government was published last week.
Covering the final quarter of 2024, the report reveals the workforce currently stands at 7,802 full time equivalent
Over the last four years, the government has grown by 427 FTE jobs. Manx Care accounts for 408 of those. Central government departments have decreased by 12.
Some £5m has been set aside for the delivery of the efficiencies programme. There are workstreams covering digital transformation, contracts and procurement, optimising office accommodation and redesigning services.