The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IoMSPC) has launched a public consultation as it develops plans for the next vessel to join its fleet, scheduled for delivery in 2030.
The consultation, in the form of an online survey, is part of the company’s long-term investment programme aimed at strengthening year-round connectivity between the island and its neighbouring ports, with particular emphasis on the strategic link to Liverpool.
The Steam Packet state that planning for the next generation vessel will focus on ‘strengthening year-round connectivity, improving reliability, and ensuring services continue to meet the needs of the island for generations to come’.
The company is seeking customer views on key priorities and trade-offs, including speed, all-weather reliability, onboard amenities and expectations for a cleaner, quieter and more efficient travel experience.
Central to the consultation is also the future connectivity to Liverpool, with IoMSPC exploring options for a next-generation vessel they can ‘depend on’.
The Steam Packet’s managing director Brian Thomson commented: ‘Fleet renewal is about investing for the future of the island.
‘This consultation is an important input to our decision-making process and ensures we consider the desires of our customers who rely on our services.
‘Of course, these desires are in addition to our focus on the critical mission to ensure long-term reliability, year-round connectivity, sustainability and a modern fleet that supports the island’s future needs.’
The survey is open to Isle of Man residents and all users of Steam Packet services.
The company said feedback from the consultation, together with insights from other surveys, will directly inform future vessel design and investment decisions.
The survey is now available and will remain open for two weeks. It can be accessed online by visiting https://www.steam-packet.com/public-consultation