Capital holds summer celebration for staff

Capital International Group held its first summer conference at the Nunnery and chief executive officer, Greg Ellison, chose the event to announce a support payment for staff to help them through the current challenging economic times.

The aim of the event was to bring the Group’s 195 employees together, both in person and through a livestream, to reinforce the organisation’s strategy and promote teamwork across departments.

The event kicked off inside the Nunnery’s Garden Room with a speech from Mr Ellison, who spoke about the Group’s journey to date, the future direction of travel and explained how each individual has a part to play in the organisation’s success.

The theme of the evening was the importance of resilience.

Mr Ellison said: ‘Since Capital was founded in 1996, there have been amazing highs and crippling lows, but we’ve always kept going, showing that resilience is built into the DNA of this business and its people.’

He went on to talk about how the current world situation means challenges for all businesses and a subsequent cost of living crisis for individuals.

He said ‘Despite the challenging economic environment currently, it’s really important that we look after our people so they can look after our clients.

‘We’re making an additional payment to 140 colleagues to help them and their families through these difficult times.’